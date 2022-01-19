Weston author Kerri Maher captures 1920s Paris and its famed literary expats in ‘The Paris Bookseller’

“No one that I ever knew was nicer to me,” Ernest Hemingway wrote of Sylvia Beach in “A Moveable Feast.”

Kerri Maher's "The Paris Bookseller" focuses on Paris in the 1920s and the bookstore that attracted Hemingway and Company

In the 1920s, Hemingway was one of “the crowd” at Beach’s English-language bookshop/lending library in Paris, Shakespeare and Company, which attracted a generation of expat artists and writers, including F. Scott Fitzgerald, James Joyce, Gertrude Stein, Alice Toklas, Ezra Pound, and T.S. Eliot.

“I like to say it was the home of the Lost Generation — they weren’t lost because they had Shakespeare and Company,” Weston author Kerri Maher tells me in a recent phone interview.

Beach was a women’s rights advocate stateside, expat female business owner in Paris. Fiercely independent, a fearless publisher and believer in words, she may be most well-known for publishing James Joyce’s “Ulysses” for American bookshops when others wouldn’t touch it, after its 1921 obscenity trial.

Released just in time for the 100th anniversary of Beach’s publication of the novel, Maher’s new historical novel “The Paris Bookseller” is at once a a paean to Beach, and a love letter to bookstores and libraries.

Q. So what sparked this story?

A. When I was an undergrad, obsessed with expats-to-Paris of the 1920s, I found Sylvia Beach’s memoir, “Shakespeare and Company.” I was entranced by the story, and that she published Joyce’s “Ulysses” after it was banned.

Fast forward 20-plus years, and I’ve written these two other historical novels [”The Kennedy Debutante” about Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, and “The Girl in White Gloves” about Grace Kelly], then honed in on Sylvia as a third subject because I’ve carried her story around in my mind my entire adult life. It’s amazing I didn’t think of it earlier.

Q. What about Beach’s story struck you?

A. Here she was, this American woman in Paris, she calls herself an “adventuress.” She’s also a crusader — she campaigned for women’s suffrage. She’s living this independent life 100 years ago. She’s an entrepreneur on two fronts: she opens a still-world-famous bookstore; she publishes this world-changing piece of literature. There’s so much to admire.

Q. What did you find most fascinating in your research?

A. I learned about her relationship with the French bookseller Adrienne Monnier. Sylvia wrote her memoir in the 1950s, so she didn’t emphasize her romantic relationship with Adrienne, but I discovered they effectively lived together like a married couple for most of two decades. Same-sex relationships were viewed very differently 100 years ago than even in the 1950s. She could’ve entered into a marriage of convenience, but she was determined to live her own life. I love that about her story.

Q. She was following her passion, running her own business.

A. She was a trailblazing entrepreneur. She was a crusader, and adventurer, she took her life in her own hands. She was willing to take personal and financial risks for causes she believed in and they paid off.

She took a big risk when she decided to publish this banned book. She believed “Ulysses” was the most important book of their time and it was going to change literature, and change people. And she was right. She had to figure out how to smuggle it back into the U.S. alongside the illegal liquor. She calls herself a ‘booklegger.’ [laughs]

Q. Beach closed her store during World War II?

A. Right, she had to shut her store down in 1941 during the Nazi occupation of Paris; she never reopened. The current Shakespeare and Company was opened by another American, George Whitman in 1951. Sylvia was a regular at his Le Mistral and he rechristened it Shakespeare and Company in 1964 on the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth, after Sylvia passed away [in 1962.] It’s been there ever since. [His daughter is named Sylvia Beach Whitman.]

Q. What would you want readers to get out of your book?

A. The idea that their local bookstores and libraries are places they can go to have meetings of the mind. That their local librarians and booksellers know books, want to introduce us to great books and authors.

There’s a line in the book: “Owning a bookstore is much more than selling sentences. It’s putting the right sentences into the right hands.”And that’s still true. Books and ideas can change the world.









