fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated January 19, 2022, 39 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Jan. 11) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham and a painted bunting continued in a private yard in East Sandwich. A very late indigo bunting visited a feeder in East Harwich.

At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included an Atlantic puffin, 5 dovekies, 3 common murres, a thick-billed murre, and 4 Iceland gulls.

Birds in West Dennis included a Western willet, a purple sandpiper, 3 ruddy turnstones, a black-bellied plover, a clapper rail, a lesser black-backed gull, and a snowy owl.

Other sightings around the Cape included Baltimore orioles at feeders in various towns, an orange-crowned warbler and a house wren in Woods Hole, a vesper sparrow and 40 chipping sparrows in Falmouth, an Eastern phoebe in Sandwich, 2 blue-winged teal in West Barnstable, 2 killdeer at Craigville Beach, a semipalmated plover in Hyannisport, 2 American woodcock in Mashpee and 2 more in Harwich, a lesser yellowlegs, and 7 greater yellowlegs in West Harwich, 5 pomarine jaegers in Eastham, and a great egret in North Truro.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video