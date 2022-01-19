Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 11) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham and a painted bunting continued in a private yard in East Sandwich. A very late indigo bunting visited a feeder in East Harwich.
At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included an Atlantic puffin, 5 dovekies, 3 common murres, a thick-billed murre, and 4 Iceland gulls.
Birds in West Dennis included a Western willet, a purple sandpiper, 3 ruddy turnstones, a black-bellied plover, a clapper rail, a lesser black-backed gull, and a snowy owl.
Other sightings around the Cape included Baltimore orioles at feeders in various towns, an orange-crowned warbler and a house wren in Woods Hole, a vesper sparrow and 40 chipping sparrows in Falmouth, an Eastern phoebe in Sandwich, 2 blue-winged teal in West Barnstable, 2 killdeer at Craigville Beach, a semipalmated plover in Hyannisport, 2 American woodcock in Mashpee and 2 more in Harwich, a lesser yellowlegs, and 7 greater yellowlegs in West Harwich, 5 pomarine jaegers in Eastham, and a great egret in North Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.