Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 11) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham and a painted bunting continued in a private yard in East Sandwich. A very late indigo bunting visited a feeder in East Harwich.

At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included an Atlantic puffin, 5 dovekies, 3 common murres, a thick-billed murre, and 4 Iceland gulls.