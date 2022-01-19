Mike & Patty’s famous breakfast sandwiches are now at Flourhouse, their little Newton outpost

The back story Business partners Michael Gurevich and Ania Zaroda and two others bought Mike & Patty’s 10 years ago from Michael Fitzhenry (Patricia Sinaiko, the Patty in the name, was no longer in the business). Only Gurevich and Zaroda stayed on, eventually opening in Somerville’s Bow Market. Flourhouse in Newton will eventually be the commissary for all locations. Two more are coming: High Street Place, a food hall expected to open in March in the Financial District, and another next to Whole Foods in Jamaica Plain.

Where to Flourhouse Bakery, located in an alley in the Nonantum section of Newton, beside an old-fashioned barber shop with a red and blue spiral pole. Opened in September 2021, Flourhouse is the little sister of the celebrated café/bakery Mike & Patty’s in Bay Village, Boston, and at Bow Market, Somerville.

Michael Gurevich and Ania Zaroda opened Flourhouse in September. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to eat Try the Bacon Classic, an English muffin sandwich with smoky bacon, two fried eggs with crispy edges, and American cheese. Muffins are made on the premises. Fancy, a sandwich layered on toasted multigrain bread, is filled with two fried eggs, cheddar, house mayo, bacon, and avocado. Vanilla Sugar Cruffin, the new darling of pastry cases, is a cross between a spiral croissant and a muffin, dusted generously with crunchy vanilla sugar. This one is a beauty. Eat it plain (it’s hardly plain) or garnished with Nutella. Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie was not given an exaggerated name. The cookie is dense, both crisp and chewy, and quite wonderful. Kouign Amann (pronounced queen ahman) is a multilayered Breton confection, based on a spinoff of puff pastry. It’s deliciously crunchy with a caramelized sugar top, and tender, buttery interior.

What to drink Hot coffee, cold brew, and OJ.

The takeaway Flourhouse has a limited ordering system right now. You preorder online for Thursday to Saturday pickup. When you go in to get your order, the cases are bare. On Saturday the little place operates like a regular bakery with walk-ins (be patient while they make those fabulous sandwiches to order). At the beginning of April, Gurevich and Zaroda expect to have the place running like a retail bakery for four or five days. There’s no place to sit inside and they’re figuring out how to put outdoor tables in the alley when the warm weather arrives. Flourhouse is a little gem and it will be exciting to see how the partners roll out the business. 140R Adams St., Nonantum, Newton, 617-795-0380, www.flour.house

