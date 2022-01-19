Your pandemic meal plan: 7 takeout ideas, one for every day of the week

Takeout is always a convenient way to enjoy a restaurant meal from the comfort of your couch, maybe while watching “Succession.” Single-digit temperatures combined with an ongoing pandemic now make it even more appealing. Restaurants are responding: ahead, seven creative takeout choices to carry you through every night of the week, tailored to these strange times. Confirm hours in advance — lately, they’re always subject to change based on staffing.

Soothe your post-weekend woes with macaroni and cheese from Stillwater, offered daily for takeout or delivery. (New concoctions debut every Monday.) Chef Sarah Wade goes beyond noodles and Velveeta to offer toppings such as medium-rare steak, smoked chicken chili, Thousand Island dressing, crumbled potato chips and chili oil, and Ritz-battered fried chicken. 120 Kingston St., Boston, 617-936-3079, www.stillwaterboston.com

Tuesday: Family-Style Tacos at Yellow Door Taqueria

Yellow Door tacos are deliciously inventive. Get makings for a dozen of them with offbeat ingredients (charred broccoli, coconut shrimp, vanilla plantain puree and barbecue roasted duck), chips, guacamole, salsa, grilled corn, and eight margaritas for $175 (or a non-boozy version for $100). 2297 Dorchester Ave., Boston, 857-267-4201 or 354 Harrison Ave., Boston, 857-239-9276, www.yellowdoortaqueria.com

Mushroom carnitas at Yellow Door Taqueria. Handout

Wednesday: COVID Care Packages at Puritan

These days, someone you know is probably stuck at home with COVID. Cure their midweek blues and order a $45 care package for them — or for yourself — with Parker House rolls, a mixed greens salad with maple-tahini dressing, tomato-basil soup, chicken and mushroom pot pie, and chocolate chip cookies. It’s available for takeout or delivery through March (by which time this will hopefully be behind us). 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge, 617-615-6195, www.puritancambridge.com

The COVID care package at Puritan. Handout

Thursday: Soups and Stews at Suya Joint

What could be better on a frosty evening than spicy Nigerian okra soup with tender goat meat — or perhaps fiery, creamy peanut stew? Also popular: spicy wet fried goat meat and beef suya (skewers). Order a la carte on-demand or request family-style platters with stews, your choice of protein, steamed bun pudding, rice, and more, 24 hours in advance. Serving four people for $30 and up, they’re a scrumptious, soul-warming bargain. 185 Dudley St., Boston, 617-708-0245, www.suyajoint.com

Friday: Pizza and Beer at Night Shift Brewing

Night Shift partners with Little Branch Hospitality (with team members from standouts like Branch Line and Eastern Standard) to offer a square pan of thick, crunchy Detroit-style pizza paired with beer. Pick your toppings, from crispy uncured pepperoni to prosciutto and fig jam, and wash everything back with a four-pack of Night Shift’s 87 (fruity), Santilli (malty), or Whirlpool (citrusy) for $32. 1 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston, 617-729-4794, www.nightshiftbrewing.com

Saturday: Vegan Breakfast Boxes and Juices at Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

Start the weekend on a clean slate with bright, flavorful vegetarian dishes from Oasis owners Jahriffe Mackenzie (also a reggae musician) and Nahdra Ra Kiros (also a fashion designer). Try a $16.11 Saturday breakfast box with vegan pancakes, vegan sausage, home fries, and vegetables enhanced with one of their many curative juices: a “golden” milkshake with turmeric root and cinnamon, thought to have anti-inflammatory properties; fresh-squeezed ginger, apple juice, and cayenne to aid digestion; or a nutrient-packed “green bliss” juice with kale, mint, veggies, and spirulina. 340 Washington St., Boston, 617-237-9033, www.oasisveganveggieparlor.com

Sunday: Classic Bodega Brunch at Vincent’s

The team behind Mamaleh’s and State Park put together an $80 Texas-style brunch pack with quick-serve classics from Vincent’s, their restaurant-slash-grocery: bacon, egg, and cheese tacos; egg, bean, cheese, and potato tacos with pickled peppers; kielbasa-cheddar kolaches; chocolate chip cookies; mineral water; and a mimosa kit with bubbles and orange juice. If you’re lucky, a la carte lamb tamales will also be in stock. 233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge, 617-314-7297, www.vincentscorner.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.