Andover says goodbye to ailing K9 Grimm

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Andover police K-9 Grimm took his final ride through Andover with his handler Sgt. Michael “Mickey” Connor Wednesday morning. The German Shepherd, age 10, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

An Andover police K9 who spent 10 years on the force, sniffing out drugs and responding to the Boston Marathon bombings, took his last ride through town Wednesday.

K9 Grimm was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer after being sick for several days, Andover police said in a statement.

“On recommendation of his veterinarian, Grimm will be crossing the rainbow bridge this Wednesday,” the department said in a Facebook post. His partner and handler, Sergeant Michael “Mickey” Connor made “the toughest decision that any K9 handler will ever have to make” to say goodbye.

Retired Andover Swim Coach Marilyn Fitzgerald held a sign thanking Andover police K-9 Grimm and his handler Sgt. Michael “Mickey” Connor as K-9 Grimm took his final ride.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Connor and Grimm rode from the Andover Police Station toward downtown Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. where community members were asked to line the streets in one last show of support as to the courageous German Shepard.

The duo served the town of Andover for 10 years, solving many missing persons and drug cases, and also being at the scene of the Boston Marathon Bombing and Watertown Standoff, the statement said.

They also spent time teaching local students about drugs and police work.

Grimm was the second K9 Connor had lost, police said.

The public is encouraged to post a message of condolence on the department’s Facebook page, or to drop a line to the police station, 32 North Main St., Andover, Ma., 01810.

Dogs stood beside their humans and watched as Andover police K-9 Grimm rode through Andover.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Sushi and Lola came out to watch the procession. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

