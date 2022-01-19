Andover says goodbye to ailing K9 Grimm

An Andover police K9 who spent 10 years on the force, sniffing out drugs and responding to the Boston Marathon bombings, took his last ride through town Wednesday.

K9 Grimm was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer after being sick for several days, Andover police said in a statement.

“On recommendation of his veterinarian, Grimm will be crossing the rainbow bridge this Wednesday,” the department said in a Facebook post. His partner and handler, Sergeant Michael “Mickey” Connor made “the toughest decision that any K9 handler will ever have to make” to say goodbye.