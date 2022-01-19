Baker says he felt Sununu’s ‘pain’ in N.H. governor’s Harmony Montgomery letter to Mass. court official

Baker said he shares Sununu’s concerns about what occurred, after Sununu in his letter Tuesday questioned why a Lawrence, Mass. juvenile judge gave custody of Harmony in February 2019 to her father Adam Montgomery, who has a lengthy and violent criminal record that included once shooting a man in the face.

“I felt his pain in that letter,” Baker said when asked about Sununu’s missive during a briefing on COVID testing at childcare facilities. “I did. And like everybody else, I feel a tremendous amount of pain associated with what happened to Harmony.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he empathized with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, after Sununu sent a scathing letter to the Massachusetts court system blasting the Commonwealth’s handling of the case involving missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who vanished in 2019 and whose father is currently charged with assaulting her.

“I totally get where Governor Sununu is coming from, and we are cooperating to the fullest extent possible that we can with the Office of the Child Advocate here in Massachusetts that is reviewing the case,” Baker said.

He noted that the child advocate “has the ability to access the data that’s necessary to figure out exactly what happened. We’re as interested in knowing the answer to that as everybody else is.”

Harmony was in and out of the child welfare system in Massachusetts, and reportedly last seen late in 2019 after her father moved with her to Manchester, N.H.

New Hampshire officials began searching for Harmony in December after her mother Crystal Sorey reported to police she hadn’t seen her daughter since 2019.

In a Tuesday letter addressed to Kimberly S. Budd, chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Sununu contended the state’s Department of Children and Families had not shared necessary information that would have permitted New Hampshire officials to study the home and care of Harmony’s father. Such a study, he said, would have provided an additional layer of oversight, but a judge granted custody before that analysis was done, according to the letter.

“Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts,” Sununu wrote. “As a result of your judge’s decision, New Hampshire officials were not afforded the ability to monitor Harmony’s safety.”

Baker didn’t answer directly Wednesday when asked if he felt the judge who initially granted custody of Harmony to her father had erred.

“I think we should wait until the Office of the Child Advocate finishes their review,” Baker said. “They are there for a reason. And they’re there for a purpose. And the reason they’re there is to do independent reviews on complicated cases where people want answers when you’re dealing with data that, generally speaking, is very hard to access.”

Baker said his administration is “fully cooperating” with the child advocate.

“We’re as anxious to hear what her findings are as anybody else is,” Baker said.

He said he was uncertain how long the review will take place.

“This is 100 percent an independent review,” Baker said, insisting the child advocate “does not cherry pick” during probes. “She covers the whole show, and they usually move forward quickly.”

Massachusetts officials have disclosed little about Harmony’s early years in the state child welfare system after her mother lost custody in 2018, or about the 2019 custody decision that put Harmony in her father’s care.

Juvenile judicial records are sealed under Massachusetts law, meaning many of the most basic details of that decision — the name of the judge, the evidence presented, the recommendation of state child welfare authorities — is shielded from public view.

New Hampshire’s Department of Children, Youth and Families still interacted multiple times with the Montgomery family in the months before Harmony’s disappearance, Manchester police records show. State child welfare officials there have also declined to share more specifics about their involvement with Harmony’s case.

Adam Montgomery currently faces charges of assault and child endangerment in New Hampshire, though he has not been charged in her disappearance. His wife Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, has also been charged with welfare fraud for allegedly pocketing state benefit payments meant for the girl.





