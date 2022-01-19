Bridgewater man dies from car crash on Interstate 95 in Westwood

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital, State Police said in a statement late Tuesday night.

A 40-year-old Bridgewater man died following a rollover car crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Westwood, State Police said.

State troopers responded to a crash around 1:55 p.m. in the southbound lane of the highway and found that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler that had rolled over the guardrail on the right side of the road, the statement said.

The crash is still under investigation by State Police.

