Brockton firefighter falls through floor, injured during house fire

A mayday call was issued for a Brockton firefighter during a house fire Tuesday night, but he was found and treated for minor injuries, officials said.
The firefighter had fallen through a set of stairs on the second floor. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.
“This is not a job for the faint of heart by any means,” Nardelli said, according to the interview broadcast on WBZ-TV. “These guys were at the fire house a couple of minutes ago and they’re out here now trying to save someone’s life and property and one of their own members goes through the floor. It is heart pounding to say the least.”
A mayday call is issued when a firefighter is lost, trapped or in another sort of serious danger.
A dispatcher at Brockton fire told the Globe fire officials were not available for comment.
Firefighters encountered heavy flames on the first and second floors at 69 Tilton Ave.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
