Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Whitey Bulger’s relatives alleging prison transfer caused his death

The Bulger family’s suit against BOP employees was dismissed Jan. 12 by Judge John Preston Bailey of the US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, according to legal filings. A request for comment was sent to a lawyer for the Bulger family.

A federal judge in West Virginia has dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2020 by the late James “Whitey” Bulger’s relatives, who had alleged in the civil complaint that US Bureau of Prisons employees caused the former gangster’s 2018 murder by transferring the 89-year-old to a prison in that state, where he was killed by fellow inmates soon after his arrival.

In the lawsuit, Bulger’s family had described him as as “perhaps the most infamous and well-known inmate” to be incarcerated in a federal prison since Al Capone and alleged he was “subjected to a risk of certain death or serious bodily injury by the intentional or deliberately indifferent actions” of prison officials.

The actions and practices of prison officials “are shocking to the conscience of civilized persons and intolerable in a society governed by laws and considerations of due process,” the lawsuit alleged. The lawsuit was brought by William Bulger Jr., Bulger’s nephew and administrator of his estate, against 30 unnamed employees, including the former wardens of US Penitentiary Hazelton, where Bulger was killed, and US Penitentiary Coleman II in Florida, where he was incarcerated before his controversial transfer.

But in his Jan. 12 ruling dismissing the suit, Bailey said inmates aren’t assured a “risk-free” environment behind bars.

“The BOP must provide for the protection, safekeeping, and care of inmates, but this does not guarantee a risk-free environment,” Bailey wrote in the 36-page opinion. “Decisions about how to safeguard prisoners are generally discretionary.”

Bulger arrived at the prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2018. The following morning, officers found his bloodied body wrapped in a blanket. He’d been beaten with a lock stuffed in a sock, officials said. No one has been charged with his slaying.

The former South Boston crime boss was serving a life sentence after his 2013 conviction for killing 11 people while running a sprawling criminal enterprise from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Bulger, who had been publicly identified as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi, was sent to Hazelton and placed in general population alongside Massachusetts organized crime figures.

Two of those figures, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, a Mafia hitman from West Springfield serving a life sentence for two gangland murders, and Paul J. DeCologero, part of a Mafia-aligned group, are suspected of fatally beating Bulger, according to several people familiar with the investigation.

In September 2014, Bulger was transferred to USP Coleman II in Sumterville, Fla., where he continued to have health issues and “had various disputes with staff regarding treatment for his medical conditions,” the suit stated.

The Globe has previously reported that Bulger spent his last months at the Florida prison in solitary confinement after a verbal confrontation with a nurse. In letters written in the months before his death, Bulger indicated he was in a wheelchair, suffered numerous heart attacks, and was expecting to be transferred to a federal medical facility.

Instead, prison authorities changed his medical classification, indicating he required less care because his condition had markedly improved. That cleared the way for his transfer to Hazelton, which offers fewer medical services.

