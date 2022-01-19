Fire reported at Moderna facility in Norwood

The Norwood Fire Department confirmed the rooftop fire in a statement posted to Facebook at 7:15 a.m., reporting a “working fire” at the Moderna building located on Investors Way.

Norwood firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of a Moderna facility in Norwood on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A Norwood fire fighter attacks the blaze on the roof of the Moderna building.

“Fire is on the roof,” the statement said, adding that there were two “lines stretched and operating. Bulk of the fire is knocked down. Companies are opening up and checking for extension. Westwood Engine to the Fire. Walpole Engine for station coverage. All companies working.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire, or how it started.

Advertisement

Moderna’s one of the pharma companies that produces a COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in May, Moderna announced it would more than double its 300,000-square-foot production and lab facility in Norwood, allowing it to increase production of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine by 50 percent at the facility.

The Cambridge-based biotech said at the time that it would renovate its existing space and purchase a 240,000-square-foot building on the same campus, expanding its footprint to about 650,000 square feet.

Moderna said at the time that it expects the Norwood expansion to allow it to increase preclinical production for research and development, while expanding the shelf-life stability of its drugs and experimenting with new ways to deliver medicines. The Norwood facility, called the Moderna Technology Center, opened in 2018.

“Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, in a May press release.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.