Firefighters rescue horse from icy paddock in Groton

Firefighters from Groton and Pepperell teamed up to remove a 34-year-old female horse named Maui, who fell down and could not stand up, Groton Deputy Fire Chief Art Cheeks said.

Firefighters used a sled and a tractor to rescue a horse that became trapped on ice in a paddock in Groton Wednesday morning, officials said.

Groton firefighters responded at 10:49 a.m. to 145 Longley Road. Maui could not get enough traction to stand up, and her owner thought she had been down for about two hours, Cheeks said.

It was not known how the horse fell or got on the ground. Maui was found in an area where she grazes, he said.

Advertisement

Groton firefighters tried multiple times to help the horse stand up, including by sliding Maui on the ice to a snowier patch, but were unsuccessful, according to Cheeks.

The Pepperell Fire Department was contacted to bring equipment to support large animals, including a sled. Ayer fire crews also responded to help, he said.

Cheeks said the fire crews worked together to roll the horse onto the sled, which was then pulled by a tractor into a barn.

Once the horse reached the barn, a veterinarian treated her on-site, Cheeks said. Maui’s injuries were unknown.

In total, Groton Fire Department and Pepperell Fire Department had crews of five each, and Ayer Fire Department had two crew members, Cheeks said.

Cheeks said crews cleared the scene at 12:20 p.m.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.