Four men and dog rescued in waters off Chatham

At the scene, officials said the front of the boat sank, and the boat began to fill with water. Two men were in the water holding onto the stern of the boat, the two other men were standing “somewhat inside of the boat,” and the dog was in a layout boat that accompanied the vessel, said Deputy Harbormaster Jason Holm.

The Chatham Fire Department received a call at 12:17 p.m. about four men and a dog on an 18-foot-long duck hunting boat in trouble and alerted the Chatham Harbormaster’s office, who already had a boat out on the water. The vessel was located a few hundred yards off of Scatteree Landing, according to Deputy Chief Justin Tavano of the Chatham Fire Department.

Four men and a dog were rescued in the waters off Chatham Tuesday afternoon after their sea duck hunting boat began to sink, officials said.

A life ring, Holm said, was tossed to the first person, but he said that a lot of gear was in the water around the victims, which made it hard to retrieve them.

Holm said the conditions were tough where the incident took place with eight- to 10-foot surf, winds of 25-30 knots out of the northwest, and a five-knot current.

“The water, even on the best of days, is pretty volatile,” Tavano said.

By 12:29 p.m., around 12 minutes after the initial dispatch, everyone was on board the Harbormaster’s boat, and they proceeded back to Chatham Harbor, Holm said.

Emergency medical services were dispatched and were evaluated for possible hypothermia, according to a statement. All four men declined transport to a hospital.

The Massachusetts Environmental Marine Police will be conducting an investigation, Holm said. He added that the boat did not fully sink — it drifted toward the shoal and sandbar, but they could not reach the boat due to its position in shallow water as well as the wind conditions and tide.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.