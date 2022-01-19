Harmony Montgomery’s father is a suspect in 2008 Lynn murder, source says

Boston 25 News was first to report Wednesday that Adam Montgomery, whose daughter, 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has been missing since late 2019, is a suspect in the murder of Darlin Guzman, 28, about 14 years ago.

The father of a missing New Hampshire child is also a suspect in the unsolved murder of a Lynn man in 2008, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation.

Adam Montgomery is a suspect in the 2008 murder of Darlin Guzman in Lynn, a law enforcement official confirmed to the Globe. Montgomery's daughter, Harmony Montgomery, has been missing for more than two years.

Guzman was shot to death in a parking lot outside a White Hen Pantry at 9 Austin Square, which is now a 7-Eleven, at 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2008, according to a Lynn Daily Item report at the time. Guzman, a computer repairman, was born in the Dominican Republic and had lived in Lynn for 13 years, according to an obituary.

Adam Montgomery, who has an extensive criminal record, is currently being held without bail in New Hampshire where he faces a charge of felony second-degree assault allegedly against Harmony in 2019.

A Massachusetts judge granted Adam Montgomery custody of Harmony in February 2019 when she was 4 years old, after her mother lost custody while struggling with substance abuse.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, set out months ago to find her daughter after several stints in sober homes and has been pressing police and child welfare services for answers.

Authorities in New Hampshire continue to search for Harmony, who was last seen in Manchester, N.H., in late 2019. Adam Montgomery was questioned by police on New Year’s Eve 2021 after he was found sleeping in his car. He said he had not seen Harmony since November 2019 and refused to cooperate with police.

In the weeks since Manchester police announced an investigation into her disappearance, a reward fund for information had grown to $137,000 as of late last week as donations pour in from across the country.

Adam Montgomery and his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who is not Harmony’s biological mother, have both been arrested on charges relating to her case.

In addition to the assault charge, Adam Montgomery is also facing a misdemeanor count of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

Kayla Montgomery faces charges of felony theft by deception in addition to eight misdemeanors alleging she made an “intentionally false statement or misrepresentation” to obtain public assistance to which she wasn’t entitled, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

The search for Harmony is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call a 24/7 tip line dedicated to her case at 603-203-6060.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

