Haystack Observatory staff will discuss climate change at virtual forum

Area Residents can gain some insights about climate change at a special virtual event Thursday, Jan. 27, featuring staff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory in Westford.

The 7 p.m. public forum will include presentations from Colin Lonsdale, a radio astronomer and Haystack’s director; and Pedro Elosegui, leader of the geodesy team at the MIT facility.

The observatory is a radio science research laboratory whose mission includes advancing scientific knowledge of the Earth and its atmosphere.