Haystack Observatory staff will discuss climate change at virtual forum

Area Residents can gain some insights about climate change at a special virtual event Thursday, Jan. 27, featuring staff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory in Westford.
The 7 p.m. public forum will include presentations from Colin Lonsdale, a radio astronomer and Haystack’s director; and Pedro Elosegui, leader of the geodesy team at the MIT facility.
The observatory is a radio science research laboratory whose mission includes advancing scientific knowledge of the Earth and its atmosphere.
Lonsdale will provide general information about the work of Haystack and climate science. Elosegui will discuss Haystack’s polar research, which includes studies of global climate and sea-level change. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.
Westford Climate Action is presenting the event in conjunction with the Westford Clean Energy and Sustainability Committee, and the League of Women Voters of Westford. The Zoom event is free and open to all, but preregistration is required. To sign up, go to westfordclimateaction.org/events/.
