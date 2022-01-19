Indoor garden puts fresh greens on the menu at Blue Hills Regional

Students in the culinary arts program at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton are adding fresh herbs and greens to their meals, thanks to an indoor garden paid for with a grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation.

The students are growing basil, spinach, dill, cilantro, and Bibb lettuce — and have used them in such dishes as a chicken pesto panini and spinach artichoke dip. The food is served at the school’s Chateau de Bleu restaurant, which is open to the public.

The terraponic indoor grow system uses trays filled with a special soil mixture that sit in racks filled with water and lit by ultraviolet lights, according to a statement. Students are responsible for planting, watering, and harvesting the crops, as well as incorporating them in the menu, the statement said,