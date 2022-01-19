Lowell High School bomb threat found ‘not credible,’ police say

A handwritten bomb threat in a bathroom at Lowell High School was found to be not credible after a search of the school for explosives Wednesday night, police said.

Lowell police were notified of the bomb threat after the end of the school day , police wrote in a statement. Out of an “abundance of caution,” police searched the school along with four explosive detecting K9s and State Police. Officials did not uncover anything concerning during the search, police said.