Lowell High School bomb threat found ‘not credible,’ police say

A handwritten bomb threat in a bathroom at Lowell High School was found to be not credible after a search of the school for explosives Wednesday night, police said.
Lowell police were notified of the bomb threat after the end of the school day , police wrote in a statement. Out of an “abundance of caution,” police searched the school along with four explosive detecting K9s and State Police. Officials did not uncover anything concerning during the search, police said.
“The safety of our students, school faculty, and visitors is of the utmost importance to us,” said Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson in the statement. “We take these matters seriously and utilize all of the resources at our disposal to investigate the credibility of these threats.”
Lowell police will have an increased presence at the school Thursday as a result of the threat, the statement said.
