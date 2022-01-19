Man charged with wielding knife at Boston police officer faces arraignment in court

The report said the confrontation unfolded around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Huntington Ave. and Mass. Ave.

The allegations were contained in a police report filed in Boston Municipal Court, where the suspect, Carmen J. Polito, 39, was slated for arraignment Wednesday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

A Brockton man allegedly threatened to kill a Boston police officer while wielding a knife and wearing a ballistic vest in the Fenway area Tuesday afternoon, and he tried to enter a car stuck in traffic before an officer shot him with a non-lethal bean bag round, according to court records.

That’s when Officer James Verderico, the report said, spotted Polito on a bicycle in front of the Mass. Ave. T stop. The filing said Polito resembled a man involved in a vandalism incident earlier in the day.

Verderico ran a check on Polito and found he had active warrants out of Cambridge for charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to the report.

As Verderico approached Polito, the filing said, Polito took off on his bike toward Columbus Avenue, before dropping some of his belongings on the ground and peddling back toward the officer.

“Upon his return, Polito now appeared irate, yelling profanities while menacing the Officer with a double edged style knife for no known reason,” the report said.

Polito later crossed the median on his bike and rode away from Verderico while still clutching the knife, in the direction of St. Botolph Street, according to the report.

Verderico radioed in to dispatch as he followed Polito.

“As Officer and suspect were now driving on St. Botolph St., Polito threatened to ‘kill’ the Officer, while still menacing the Officer with the knife in his hand,” the report said.

Polito rode onto Cumberland Street and then Huntington, where he got off his bicycle, still allegedly in possession of the knife.

At that point, Officer John Flaherty arrived on scene.

Flaherty, the report said, gave “numerous verbal commands” for Polito to drop the knife, but Polito “held the knife up in a threatening manner toward Officer Flaherty and refused to drop the knife,” prompting Flaherty to back away and “distance himself” from the suspect.

And, the report said, Flaherty saw Polito try to “gain entry into an occupied vehicle” stuck in gridlock on Huntington. More units later arrived on scene to assist.

“With the knife still in his hand and menacing Officer[s], he attempted to walk on Huntington Avenue” away from police, the report said. “During this time, he was speaking irrationally and at times appeared to be praying towards the sky.”

Police gave more verbal commands for him to drop the knife, but he allegedly failed to comply.

“During this time, Officers continually attempted to de-escalate the situation by giving numerous verbal commands for Polito to stop and drop the knife he was holding, [but] were met with negative results, the D907 Sergeant Cullen deployed the less than lethal shotgun.”

After that bean bag round was fired, the report said, Polito continued walking and running away on Huntington with the knife in his hand. Then he went down to the ground “without notice” at the corner of Mass. and Huntington, and officers took the knife from his hand, according to the report.

The filing said it took several officers to place handcuffs on Polito, who “actively resisted” their efforts while on the ground.

“During the incident, Polito was wearing what appeared to be a camouflaged ballistic type vest and a waist type bag containing” four mace canisters and a large hunting knife and sheath, the report said. Police seized those items, and Polito was taken to an area hospital for evaluation before he was booked, the filing said.

Witnesses on Tuesday had described a tense scene that played out between officers and Polito. Among the witnesses were Northeastern students living at a nearby hotel.

Abigail Klinge, a Northeastern freshman, said outside of the hotel on Huntington Avenue that she saw police confront the suspect from her window.

“We were sitting up in our dorm room, and the police started surrounding a man who had a knife,” she said. “And they were screaming, ‘Drop the knife, drop the knife.’ Then they fired one beanbag round at him, which he recoiled from pretty fast.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.