Man recovered from Framingham pond identified

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2022, 27 minutes ago

The man whose body was pulled from frozen Learned Pond in Framingham last week was identified Wednesday as Richard Palmer, who had been missing for a few months, officials said.

Palmer, 71, had been reported missing on Nov. 18, the Middlesex district attorney and Framingham police said in a joint statement.

His body was found about 10 feet from shore and pulled from the pond last Tuesday by members of the Framingham Dive team, the statement said.

A passerby had spotted “what appeared to be a body,” around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, the statement said.

The town’s police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.




