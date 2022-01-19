Man recovered from Framingham pond identified

The man whose body was pulled from frozen Learned Pond in Framingham last week was identified Wednesday as Richard Palmer, who had been missing for a few months, officials said.

Palmer, 71, had been reported missing on Nov. 18, the Middlesex district attorney and Framingham police said in a joint statement.

His body was found about 10 feet from shore and pulled from the pond last Tuesday by members of the Framingham Dive team, the statement said.