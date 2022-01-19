‘Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!’ - Tense moments as Brockton firefighter falls two stories in burning house

They had been called to battle a house fire at 69 Tilton Ave. and were going up to the second floor toward the flames.

Firefighters inside a burning house in Brockton were making their way up a flight of stairs with a hose when things took a turn for the worse Tuesday night.

A Brockton firefighter fell through this flight of stairs during a house fire on Tilton Avenue Tuesday night.

“They heard some crackling, and as they went it was getting warmer and warmer,” said Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli.

Suddenly, the stairs gave way, and the lead firefighter holding the nozzle of the hose fell through a hole where the stairs should have been, plunging two stories down.

Advertisement

“He was the nozzle man going up the stairs,” said Nardelli. “He was just about up to the second floor at that time, and when he went through, he went basically right through it down into the basement.”

The lieutenant, who was right behind him, called to the rest of the crew, “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” alerting them that one of their own had just fallen through the floor.

At the time, the firefighters didn’t know whether the basement was on fire, too.

Fortunately, Nardelli said, the firefighter who fell managed to get right up after he landed and found a door out of the basement.

“They had a crew going into the basement, but he was able to get himself out of the basement and out to the back yard,” he said.

The firefighter was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and was released later that night.

“He has a leg injury,” Nardelli said. “He’s hurt pretty good, but he survived and he’ll be fine.”

“He was talking to me in the emergency room, saying he wanted to get back and help out, and I said, ‘You’re not going back....We need to get you checked out. You know, it might just be that your leg is hurting, but you did fall two stories into a basement.’”

Advertisement

The firefighter, who did not want to be named, has been with the Brockton Fire Department for three years.

“He’s a big, strong strapping kid who always does a good job, and always is there for everybody else,” Nardelli said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.