Needham to host virtual forum on housing needs

Needham residents have a chance to help the town plan for meeting its future housing needs.

The Needham Housing Plan Working Group is holding a virtual Public Education and Listening Forum on Thursday. The group was created late last year by the Planning Board to develop a new long-term housing plan for the town, with a particular focus on affordable housing.

The session, set for 7 p.m. on Zoom, will feature a presentation on the basics of affordable housing and the history of zoning in Needham. Members of the public will have the opportunity to share their views on the most pressing housing needs in town and how to address them.