Newton names new citizen assistance officer

The citizen assistance officer position was created as part of Newton’s city charter, and is intended to help connect residents with information and resources.

City Hall staffer Amalia Timbers is taking over the position, which serves residents as a single point of contact in the mayor’s office, Fuller said in a statement.

Newton has named a new citizen assistance officer to help residents navigate City Hall and hear their concerns, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“The Mayor’s office hears from residents every day and our goal is to respond with accurate information, helpful resources, kindness and understanding,” Fuller said. “From pot holes to pot and permits to paving, the Citizen Assistance Officer listens carefully and helps residents connect with City Hall staff on the issues that are on their minds.”

Advertisement

Timbers previously worked part time in the city’s human resources department and on Fuller’s staff managing communications with city boards, Fuller said.

“Amalia knows the City of Newton well. She is a great listener and problem solver,” Fuller said.

Timbers succeeds Linda Plazonja, who served for four years in the role, according to Fuller. While working in Newton, Plazonja served as the voice for the city’s snow and emergency calls that it periodically sends out to residents.

“We will miss her welcoming, patient manner and her encyclopedic knowledgeable of the inner workings of the City,” Fuller said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.