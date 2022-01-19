Newton Neighbors seeks volunteers for food pantry deliveries

Volunteers will distribute food from Newton pantries to residents who are unable to access pantries themselves, according to the organization. For more information, visit the group’s website at www.newtonneighbors.org/helping-neighbors .

The organization, founded in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic , is a volunteer group that works to help support people and connect them with needed resources.

Newton Neighbors is seeking volunteers to help deliver food donations to area pantries and local residents, as well as support the city’s community freedge.

To sign up as a volunteer to deliver food, click the link for either “Sign up for Feb. 2022″ or “Sign up for Mar. 2022.”

Newton Neighbors is asking people to help support the Newton Community Freedge, or free fridge, by delivering donated food to the program located in the parking lot of Central Drapery and Dry Cleaning at 420 Watertown St. Click “Volunteer Here” under “The Freedge” on the Newton Neighbors website.

“Our volunteers ensure that the Freedge is clean and organized for clients to shop,” the organization said in a statement.

The organization also seeks help bringing bulk deliveries to MetroWest-area pantries from food rescue organizations, which have been critical for pantries during the pandemic. Food rescue groups collect food from places such as grocery stores that would otherwise go to waste. To learn more about volunteering, visit the Newton Neighbors website and click on “Contact Us” under “Help Deliver.”

“Help bridge that last link in the distribution chain and provide good food to so many,” Newton Neighbors said. “We are recruiting for more drivers to make these transport runs between food rescue organizations and pantries around MetroWest.”

