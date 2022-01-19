N.H. investigators close case in Haverhill woman’s 1972 murder

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation into Clevesy’s death in 2015 after her grand-niece had asked authorities for an update on the case, according to a report released by the attorney general’s office Wednesday.

Arlene Clevesy, 48, was found dead in Hume Brook in Newton, N.H., in the late morning of June 4, 1972. Investigators say she was last seen the night prior leaving a Haverhill bar with Albert Francis Moore, Jr., who was later convicted in the murder of a Salem, Mass., lawyer about two months after Clevesy was killed.

New Hampshire authorities said Wednesday they’ve closed a 50-year-old case in the murder of a Haverhill woman and that her killer died in 2019 while serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for a separate murder

After reviewing statements given by witnesses and associates of Moore around the time of the murder, and after conducting more recent interviews with Moore and a man he knew in prison, investigators say they’re convinced that Moore killed Clevesy by beating and drowning her in the brook.

Moore died on Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 88 from metastatic prostate cancer, the attorney general’s office said.

“Since Mr. Moore is deceased, he cannot be prosecuted for her murder,” the office said in a statement Wednesday. “Therefore, this case will be closed as ‘solved,’ but without an arrest and prosecution.”

Clevesy’s family released a statement through the attorney general’s office where they thanked investigators for “giving us some closure in the tragic loss of Arlene.”

“Even after 50 years have passed, Arlene is still immensely missed, loved and remembered,” the family’s statement said. “Though we can longer prosecute, we still feel some relief in knowing what happened to Arlene that night, and, more importantly, who is responsible.”

A man on his way to go fishing in Hume Brooke discovered Clevesy’s body about 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, 1972, near the Newton/South Hampton, N.H., town line and notified the local police chief, the attorney general’s report said.

Clevesy was found naked with the upper half of her body submerged in the water about nine feet off the south side of Old Stagecoach Road, an unmarked dirt road that branched northeast off Currierville Road, the report said.

Investigators determined that Moore was the last person to see her alive after the two left the Eagles Club in Haverhill around midnight the night before when Moore, whom she’d met at the bar that night, said he would give Clevesy a ride home. The location at Hume Brook where Clevesy’s body was found was about 20 minutes away from the bar, the report said.

Witnesses told police at the time that Moore got into an argument outside the bar with some men who he believed were Puerto Rican and that Moore made racist remarks before pulling out a gun and pointing it at one of the men, the report said.

A Connecticut prison inmate who knew Moore while he was serving a sentence there for a theft told investigators in 1975 that Moore said he killed Clevesy and staged the scene to look like she had been sexually assaulted. Moore told the inmate that he got into an argument with Clevesy as they drove away and he slapped her, “calling her racist obscenities because she wanted to be with the men,” investigators said in the report.

This, combined with statements by other people who knew Moore and said he admitted to killing Clevesy, “paint the picture of a drunk, violent person who was fueled in part by racist anger that he directed in a calculated manner toward Ms. Clevesy,” the report said.

Moore, who was interviewed by investigators a week after Clevesy’s body was found, admitted that he got into an argument with Clevesy as they drove away but said he left her on the side of the road after telling her to get out of his van, according to the report.

Moore told authorities they were arguing because a car full of Clevesy’s friends was driving behind them and he didn’t see why he needed to give her a ride home. Investigators say this was an attempt by Moore to throw police off his trail.

Moore was living with another man in Danvers at the time while he was going through a divorce with his wife, who still lived in a Newton, N.H., home they once shared. The roommate told investigators that Moore returned to their Danvers cottage around 6 a.m. on June 4.

Later that summer, on Aug. 14, 1972, Donald Rimer, a 27-year-old lawyer, was found beaten to death in his bed at his Salem apartment. Moore and his roommate were working for Rimer at the time on the construction of several townhouses, and they rented their Danvers cottage from Rimer’s father, the report said.

Moore was convicted of Rimer’s murder four years later and was sentenced to life in prison. With Moore behind bars, investigators say witnesses were more willing to share details of the night Clevesy was killed. In April 1977, Moore was indicted in New Hampshire on a second-degree murder charge in her death, but the attorney general’s office decided not to pursue prosecution just days before Moore’s trial was scheduled to begin.

After Clevesy’s grand-niece asked the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office for an update on the case in 2015, investigators with the New Hampshire cold case unit interviewed Moore, by then an old man, three more times. He maintained his innocence in the deaths of both Clevesy and Rimer.

When investigators asked Moore if it is possible he forgot that he killed Clevesy, he said “anything’s possible,” according to the report.

A fellow inmate told investigators in 2015 that when he asked Moore why authorities were questioning him, Moore said “something to the effect of ‘she wasn’t the only one, she was one of many,’” and that he “did not remember much about ‘it’,” but did not clarify what “it” was, according to the report.

Clevesy’s family is asking for privacy as they “reflect on the details of the case and share our collective memories, so we may finally stop wondering, and begin healing.”

“Arlene Clevesy was not just a cold case,” the family said in their statement. “She was our mother, our aunt, our sister, our daughter, and our friend. Beautiful and charismatic, she carried herself with class and confidence, polished in her appearance and strong in personality. We take comfort in knowing that she lived her life fully, bringing joy to all those she loved.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.