Northeast Metro Tech project is on the ballot in 12 communities

Voters in 12 communities head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a plan to construct a new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority last August agreed to cover $140.8 million of the overall $317.4 million cost of the project. But last fall, the project failed to secure the needed unanimous backing of all 12 of its member communities — 10 supported it but Chelsea and Saugus rejected it.

In response, the district exercised its legal option to seek a districtwide referendum, scheduling the vote for Jan. 25. If the referendum passes with a majority of voters favoring it, all 12 communities will be required to cover their share of the district’s project debt. Shares are based on enrollment.