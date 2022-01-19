Portraits, college classes, and baking

The Essex Art Center in Lawrence is presenting an exhibition titled “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by artist Marla L. McLeod. Her portraits raise questions about power, privilege, and identity while highlighting the absence or marginalization of people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals within the canons of American and European art. The show will take place through March 17 at 56 Island St. Admission is free. For more information, visit essexartcenter.org.
Registration for Middlesex Community College’s spring 2022 semester begins on Monday, Jan. 24. Students have the option to attend classes in person at campuses in Bedford and Lowell, online, or in a hybrid format. During the upcoming spring semester, the college is running two “Mini-mester” sessions, which are only eight weeks long. They offer the same classes and credits, just in a condensed time period. Traditional semesters at Middlesex are 15 weeks long. Register for classes at www.middlesex.mass.edu/registration/ or call 800-818-3434 for more information.
Whether you’re a novice cook or your lockdown baking kick has turned into a full-fledged hobby, check out Boxford Town Library’s virtual 5-minute artisan bread-making class. Led by Chef Liz Barbour, founder of The Creative Feast, the class will take place over Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Barbour has a quick guide that participants in the class can download ahead of time that gives an ingredient list for the bread and instructions on how to prepare it. Register for the class at www.boxfordlibrary.org under the “calendar” section.
The Dedham Savings Community Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center in Milton so that it can digitally archive its 135 years worth of handwritten climate records. The process will allow more of the science community to access records for research, and also benefit the STEM educational programming at the center, which serves 12,000 students per year. For more information, visit bluehill.org.
