Portraits, college classes, and baking

The Essex Art Center in Lawrence is presenting an exhibition titled “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by artist Marla L. McLeod. Her portraits raise questions about power, privilege, and identity while highlighting the absence or marginalization of people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals within the canons of American and European art. The show will take place through March 17 at 56 Island St. Admission is free. For more information, visit essexartcenter.org.

Registration for Middlesex Community College’s spring 2022 semester begins on Monday, Jan. 24. Students have the option to attend classes in person at campuses in Bedford and Lowell, online, or in a hybrid format. During the upcoming spring semester, the college is running two “Mini-mester” sessions, which are only eight weeks long. They offer the same classes and credits, just in a condensed time period. Traditional semesters at Middlesex are 15 weeks long. Register for classes at www.middlesex.mass.edu/registration/ or call 800-818-3434 for more information.