R.I. GOP claims redistricting commission violated Open Meetings Act 36 times

The complaint claims the commission voted on new House, Senate, and congressional maps on Jan. 12 without providing adequate notice to the public of which maps they would vote on.

“There is no doubt that the reapportionment commission failed to follow the law,” GOP chairwoman Sue Cienki said. “The only question left is whether Attorney General Peter Neronha will actually enforce the law by holding the commission accountable.”

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Republican Party chairwoman on Wednesday filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office, accusing the state redistricting commission of violating the Open Meetings Act at least 36 times.

The four Republican legislators on the commission voted against the House and Senate maps after Senator Gordon E. Rogers called for postponing the vote.

Rogers, a Foster Republican, said the latest House and Senate maps had been posted on the redistricting website about five minutes before the meeting. “We basically took an oath of being transparent, open, and having a fair process,” he said at the time. “And I would hate to see that tainted.”

But Senator Stephen R. Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat who is co-chairman of the commission, went ahead with the votes, saying there would be “continued dialogue” when the proposed maps go to the General Assembly for final approval.

The complaint notes the commission voted for a last-minute change to the Senate district that Archambault represents.

Through 18 hearings and three variations of proposed maps, the Smithfield/Lincoln town line served as the eastern boundary for Senate District 22. But the commission voted for Senate Plan D, which shifts a narrow slice of Lincoln into that district, including land that Archambault owns straddling the border. That change removed voters from District 17, represented by Senator Thomas J. Paolino, a Lincoln Republican.

“Talk about gerrymandering,” Cienki said Wednesday. “There is absolutely no reason why that district had to be changed. It was one of the few districts that followed town borders, and then in Plan D, it leaked over into Lincoln.”

The state’s redistricting consultant, Kimball W. Brace, has said “some components of the neighborhood” in Lincoln had “expressed an interest” in joining Senate District 22.

The GOP complaint also accused the commission of violating the law by voting on Jan. 5 to create maps based on the reallocation of some prison inmates without any notice they would vote on the issue.

In a compromise proposal, the commission recommended counting state inmates at their home addresses rather than at the Adult Correctional Institutions if they’re expected to be in prison for less than two years.

“It appears that a majority of commission members discussed the issue of the reallocation of prison inmates, either directly or through a conduit, outside of an open meeting in order to arrive at a compromise, which was voted on at the meeting,” the complaint states.

The complaint claims the commission failed to provide minutes of 15 meetings within the required 35 days. And it claims the commission failed to electronically post notices of its 18 meetings with the Secretary of State.

Citing the “large number and variety of violations, its failure to heed warnings, and the importance of the task with which it was entrusted to perform,” the Republican Party asked Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office to fine the commission for “knowing and willful” violation of the Open Meetings Act.

“This is perhaps the most consequential open meetings complaint the Attorney General has received in many years,” the complaint states. “The commission committed numerous open meeting violations in a variety of ways over a short period of time. The commission committed these violations despite warnings about its conduct. No public body has shown such a disregard for the Open Meetings Act in recent memory.”

In a joint statement, House and Senate spokesmen called the Republican complaint “politically motivated and meritless.”

“The commission conducted 18 public hearings, all televised live, and even Representative Brian Newberry, a Republican commission member, has praised the open and transparent nature of the meetings,” spokesmen Larry Berman and Greg Pare said. “The process is not completed – the recommendations of the commission have been forwarded to the House and Senate, which will continue to hold committee hearings where the public can once again provide testimony.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.