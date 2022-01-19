Salisbury collects donations for displaced residents after massive fire

The town collected clothing, groceries and gift cards for the families displaced by the fire.

Donations were collected Monday and Tuesday at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center with help from the Salisbury Lions Club and Red Cross, said the Salisbury Beach Partnership, a local community group of residents on the town’s beach, in a Facebook post.

Salisbury residents asked the community for donations following the massive fire that destroyed five buildings along the beach and displaced 30 residents, early Monday morning.

“We are looking to collect gift cards to Walmart, TJ Maxx, Target, Visa gift cards, CVS and anywhere you think might be of good use to help these folks get back on their feet,” the group wrote.

Advertisement

By Tuesday evening, the town had received an excess of material donations and asked for monetary donations or gift cards instead because of limited space at the senior center, the group wrote in another post.

Salisbury Elementary School students could also bring in gift cards in envelopes labeled for “SES PTA Fire Victim Relief Collection,” the school’s Parent Teacher Association said in a Facebook post.

The town is also accepting donations by mail to the senior center, elementary school or Salisbury Town Hall.

Checks can also be made out to: TOWN OF SALISBURY, “2022 Beach Fire Fund” in the check memo line, 5 Beach Road, Salisbury, MA 01952.









Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.