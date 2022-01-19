Virtual forum in Lynn will answer questions on COVID-19

Lynn is inviting residents and businesses to a virtual community forum on COVID-19.

The 7 p.m. event on Wednesday will provide information and the chance to ask questions about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and the latest state health and safety guidelines. Community members will also have the chance to speak out about issues affecting them in relation to the ongoing pandemic.

Lynn is hosting the event in partnership with Mass General Brigham-Salem Hospital/North Shore Physicians Group and Lynn Community Health Center.