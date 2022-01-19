West End Museum closed ‘indefinitely’ after pipe bursts

“I was in the museum and walking around the main galleries when I heard a big bang, and basically it started raining inside,” Belfanti said in a telephone interview. “It was just pouring out the ceiling.”

Sebastian A. Belfanti, the director of the West End Museum, said he was there when it happened Saturday morning.

The West End Museum in Boston had to close after a pipe burst on Saturday and flooded the facility with water, museum officials said.

The museum, located on the ground floor of West End Place at 150 Staniford St., will be closed “indefinitely” until the water damage can be fully assessed and repairs can be made so it’s safe for visitors to return, he said.

“It’s going to be a lot of renovations and repairs,” he said.

Belfanti said a pipe burst on the fourth floor of West End Place on Saturday, which caused flooding in the museum as well as 30 residential units in the building.

Belfanti said at one point there was as much “one or two inches” of water in the museum.

The West End Museum was damaged after a pipe burst on Saturday. West End Museum

In the latest weekly newsletter to supporters of the museum, Belfanti said all of the exhibits that were currently on display in the museum survived, and he’s in the process of assessing the damage.

“Damage to archival materials is less severe than it might have been,” he wrote in the newsletter. “I will be assessing losses and damage over the next week or two, but for the most part the material culture of the West End is safe. That said, there will be losses, and each item carries an irreplaceable value.”

Belfanti plans to start giving weekly walking tours of the West End in February while the museum is closed.

“That’s going to be the only way to ‘visit’ in person for a bit, but I hope it will give everyone an opportunity to engage with the West End story while our doors are shut,” he wrote.

The West End Museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation and interpretation of the history and culture of the West End, one of Boston’s most densely populated and diverse neighborhoods, which was decimated by urban renewal efforts in the 1950s and 60s.

Due to the flooding, it will take time and money to get the museum back up and running, Belfanti said. But he’s thankful that he was there when the pipe burst and was able to save as many artifacts as he could.

“It’s not great, but it could have been worse,” Belfanti in the phone interview. “We could have lost more.”

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the museum online at thewestendmuseum.org or contributions can be mailed to The West End Museum, 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, Boston, MA 02114.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.