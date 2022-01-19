Whitman selectmen vote against vaccine mandate for town employees

The Whitman Board of Selectmen voted not to require town employees to be vaccinated, despite a recommendation to the contrary from the local Board of Health.

The selectmen agreed with the Board of Health’s recommendation that masks be required in all town buildings.

Selectmen at their Jan. 11 meeting also voted to reopen all town-owned buildings to the public starting on Jan. 13; they had been open for appointments only, with meetings both in person and on Zoom.