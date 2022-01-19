Woman fatally struck by car in Wakefield

A woman was fatally struck by a car Wednesday evening on Main Street in Wakefield, officials said.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she later died, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The driver, a man in his 50s, struck the woman while driving a Nissan Frontier truck at 6:26 p.m. on Main Street near Hanson Street, the statement said.