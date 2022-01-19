fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman fatally struck by car in Wakefield

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2022, 31 minutes ago

A woman was fatally struck by a car Wednesday evening on Main Street in Wakefield, officials said.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where she later died, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The driver, a man in his 50s, struck the woman while driving a Nissan Frontier truck at 6:26 p.m. on Main Street near Hanson Street, the statement said.

He stayed on the scene following the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the district attorney’s office, Wakefield police and State Police.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

