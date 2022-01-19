Biden says he expects Russia will invade Ukraine

“Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he can? Yes, I think he will,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, adding: “But I think he will pay a serious, a dear price for it. And I think he will regret having done it.”

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he expected President Vladimir Putin of Russia would invade Ukraine, delivering a grim assessment of the ability of the United States and its European allies to persuade the Russian leader not to send troops across the border.

Asked to clarify whether he was accepting that an invasion is coming, Biden said: “My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”

The president’s comments came as Russia has marshaled more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine over the past several months. Biden has vowed extensive sanctions if an invasion happens, but he suggested that they would not be enough to keep Putin from moving forward with military action.

“I probably shouldn’t go any further. But I think it will hurt him bad,” he said.

Later, Biden offered less certainty, saying that he was not sure whether Putin had made up his mind on invading.

“I suspect it matters which side of the bed he gets up on as to exactly what he’s going to do,” the president said.

Earlier in the news conference, Biden accused Republicans of refusing to get “in the game” on governing the country and insisted that he did not overpromise to the American people despite his failure to pass wide-ranging social spending legislation or voting rights protections.

“I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” he said.

“What are Republicans for?” he asked in response to a question about his stalled agenda. “What are they for? Name me one thing that they are for.”

Biden did not mention that much of his agenda has been blocked by Democratic lawmakers, not Republicans. And he insisted that he would not pare back his ambitions in the face of difficult odds in Congress.

“We just have to make the case what we’re for and what the other team’s not,” he said.

Biden’s comments came as he faced reporters in a formal news conference for only the second time in his presidency and less than a day before the anniversary of his inauguration amid a stalled agenda and low approval ratings.

In that year, Biden succeeded early in passing a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, getting millions of Americans vaccinated, and negotiating a bipartisan bill to invest $1 trillion in the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes and broadband.

But the president has had a series of failures since the summer, including a rushed and chaotic exit from Afghanistan, a monthslong battle with two Democratic senators over his far-reaching social spending legislation and the inability to pass voting rights protections that he describes as crucial to the fate of democracy in the country.

The president has not yet succeeded in meeting his own goals for combating climate change. And while he has reversed some of President Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies, he has not yet delivered on his broader promise for a pathway to citizenship for millions of people living in the country without legal permission.

And on the central promise he made during the 2020 campaign — to “shut down” the pandemic that has upended school, work and social life in the country for two years — Biden has struggled to respond to the coronavirus variants that have killed more than 250,000 Americans since the summer.

The president took questions even as members of his party in the Senate delivered speeches on behalf of the voting rights legislation in what they already acknowledged was a doomed effort because of unified Republican opposition and refusal by a handful of Democratic senators to change the chamber’s rules.

The idea of the debate was to underscore Republican refusal to deal with what Democrats insist is election subversion and voter suppression in states across the country. But the vote also highlighted the limits on Biden’s ability to pressure members of his own party to fall in line behind their president.

As he begins his second year in office, Biden is also facing a series of foreign policy challenges, including the ongoing confrontation with Putin.