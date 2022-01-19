Child care providers to receive free rapid antigen tests by week of Jan. 31, state officials say

Under the program, staff and children ages 2 and up who are close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 can take daily rapid antigen tests for five consecutive days. They may remain in the child care setting as long as the test is negative, according to a press release from the Department of Early Education and Care.

The new Testing for Child Care program will provide all child care programs affiliated with the Department of Early Education and Care access to sign up for free COVID-19 tests, resources, and training to implement the new protocols.

Child care and early education providers will receive rapid antigen COVID-19 tests by the week of Jan. 31 under the state’s new testing program aimed at helping facilities remain open as parents struggle with child care while the pandemic rages on, state officials said Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker said in the release, “This comprehensive testing program is designed to ensure children can safely continue learning and receiving quality care while parents are working.

“Child care is a key piece of the infrastructure supporting the Commonwealth’s economy, and this testing program will help to eliminate one of the challenges parents and employers face every day.”

Baker is having a press briefing on the testing program Wednesday afternoon.

The program also includes an option for staff and children who develop symptoms while in child care facilities, “to quickly identify and isolate positive cases or confirm negative cases and keep children in care.”

The state is also offering weekly PCR testing to all consenting staff and children over 3 years old, the press release said.

Providers can opt in to any or all three of these options.

The state is working with Neighborhood Villages, a non-profit organization that began partnering with EEC last year to provide weekly pooled testing.

“EEC will deliver free rapid tests directly to child care programs that sign up with Neighborhood Villages,” the statement said. “In addition to enrolling programs, Neighborhood Villages will coordinate the distribution of rapid tests and training for test usage with child care providers. Signing up with Neighborhood Villages is free for programs.”





