Justices say report on mask dispute is false

Sotomayor is an appointee of former president Barack Obama, while Gorsuch was appointed by former president Donald Trump.

The court on Wednesday issued an unusual three-sentence statement from Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch. It read: “Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.”

WASHINGTON — Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they were at odds over the wearing of masks in court during the recent surge in coronavirus cases is false.

Sotomayor, who has diabetes, has been attending arguments remotely from her chambers this month during the surge of the coronavirus’s Omicron variant. Her colleagues, with the exception of Gorsuch, have been wearing masks this month while hearing arguments in the courtroom.

Later Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts responded to inquiries about whether he had asked his colleagues to wear masks, saying in statement, “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench.” He said he would have no further comment.

Gorsuch has never said why he is not wearing a mask on the bench. He has not responded to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

Both statements from the justices came after NPR’s longtime Supreme Court correspondent Nina Totenberg reported Tuesday on an alleged conflict between Sotomayor and Gorsuch, who normally sit next to each other during arguments at the high court.

Totenberg reported that unidentified court sources said “Sotomayor did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked” and that “Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up.” She did not elaborate.

Gorsuch’s decision not to wear a mask “has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone,” Totenberg reported. An NPR spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday after the justices released their statements that “NPR stands behind Nina Totenberg’s reporting.”

Following NPR’s story, CNN also reported that “a source familiar with the situation” said Sotomayor didn’t “feel comfortable sitting on the bench near colleagues who are not masked.” Neither NPR’s story nor CNN’s story said Sotomayor had directly asked Gorsuch to wear a mask. The justices’ statement did not say what reporting it was referencing.

Since the justices returned to hearing in-person arguments in October, Sotomayor has worn a mask during arguments at the high court while her colleagues have not. They changed their practice this month during the surge of the coronavirus’s Omicron variant.

All the justices have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot. Attorneys who argue before the justices also have to have a negative coronavirus test or argue remotely by telephone, and journalists who attend in person are also asked to have a negative test.

So far, three attorneys have had to argue by phone this month because of positive tests. The public is not currently allowed to attend arguments.

Associated Press

McConnell declines to describe GOP plans

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, declined to lay out his party’s congressional agenda Wednesday, a day after a Republican governor suggested that the party’s plan for now is to block as much of Biden’s agenda as possible.

“That is a very good question,” McConnell said when asked by reporters what the Republican Senate agenda would be if the party retakes the majority during this year’s midterm elections. “I’ll let you know when we take it back.”

McConnell’s blunt reply was in response to concerns expressed by New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, who in an interview with the Washington Examiner said he decided against running for a Senate seat because nearly every Republican senator he met with told him the party’s game plan mainly consisted of blocking the Democrats’ agenda until they “hopefully” win the presidency in 2024.

“They were all, for the most part, content with the speed at which they weren’t doing anything,” said Sununu, who disappointed many national Republicans after choosing to run for a fourth term as governor instead of a Senate seat. “It was very clear that we just have to hold the line for two years. OK, so I’m just going to be a roadblock for two years. That’s not what I do.”

Sununu said he was further “bothered” by how Senate Republicans were unable to tell him why they didn’t “get stuff done” in 2017 and 2018, when they were in control of the White House and the Senate.

“Crickets. Yeah, crickets,” Sununu said. “They had no answer.”

Washington Post

Biden prepares list of diplomatic nominations

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate prominent Democratic fund-raiser Jane Hartley to serve as ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and major donor Alan Leventhal to serve as his envoy to Denmark.

The White House also announced Biden would nominate longtime diplomat and attorney Elizabeth Bagley to serve as ambassador to Brazil and career senior foreign service officer Alexander Laskaris to serve in Chad.

The Associated Press reported in July that Biden had settled on Hartley for the high-profile UK ambassadorship. She served as ambassador to France and Monaco during the Obama administration. She was a significant fund-raiser for Biden’s 2020 presidential race and has been a big supporter of Democratic candidates over the years.

Hartley serves on the board of trustees of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a member of the board of overseers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She is also chairman of the board of trustees of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.”

“Given the critical challenges we are facing at this time, the relationship with our allies is crucially important,” Hartley said in a statement. ‘’I look forward to strengthening our special relationship with the UK and deepening the partnership with one of our most important allies.”

Leventhal is the chairman and CEO of Beacon Capital, one of the leading owners and managers of office properties in the US, and was among several Wall Street bundlers who helped Biden raise money for his 2020 campaign.

Presidents have typically rewarded donors and key supporters with sought-after ambassadorships. About 44 percent of Donald Trump’s ambassadorial appointments were political appointees, compared with 31 percent for Barack Obama and 32 percent for George W. Bush, according to the American Foreign Service Association. Biden hopes to keep political appointments to about 30 percent of ambassador picks, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about internal discussions.

Bagley, an attorney, held diplomatic positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations, including stints as a senior adviser to Secretaries of State John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Madeline Albright. She served US ambassador to Portugal during the Clinton administration.

Laskaris is currently a senior adviser in the Bureau of African Affairs at the State Department. He has also served as deputy to the commander at the United States Africa Command, ambassador to the Guinea, and as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Burundi.

The nominees all require Senate confirmation before they can assume their posts.

Associated Press