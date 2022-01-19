McConnell’s take on all things un-presidential seems a mite un-senatorial

I don’t think I’ve ever heard Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell utter the term “profoundly un-presidential” before. I’m stunned that, having lived through the four years of the Trump presidency, he chooses to find a speech on voting rights by President Biden as the moment to use it.

Donald Trump attempting to coerce the president of a foreign country into assisting his reelection here at home comes to mind. Surely that was un-presidential.

What about that phone call with the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured him about those 11,780 votes he needed. That smelled un-presidential.