Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield undergoes shoulder surgery

“Surgery went great,” Mayfield said in the clip while sitting on a bed with his non-throwing arm in a sling. “It was a complete success. Had a great medical team. Took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery.

Mayfield posted a video on social media following the procedure, which was done in Los Angeles.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that affected his play and led to a disappointing season in Cleveland.

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self.”

The operation was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, the team physician for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks who examined Mayfield’s shoulder during the season.

Mayfield will need months of rehab but is expected to be fully recovered by the time the Browns hold offseason workouts — assuming, of course, he’s still with the team.

Mayfield initially was hurt in Week 2 against the Texans while trying to make tackle after throwing an interception. He continued to play while wearing a protective harness and then aggravated the injury and sustained a fracture to his shoulder against the Cardinals on Oct. 17.

Partly because of the injury affecting his throwing mechanics, Mayfield struggled and his uneven play contributed to the Browns (8-9) falling well short of expectations or making the playoffs.

After being sacked nine times on Jan. 3 in a loss at Pittsburgh, Mayfield, who threw seven interceptions in his last three games, said he was “pretty damn beat up” and decided to skip the season finale.

Mayfield’s regression this season has spawned speculation that the Browns may move forward without the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. The team has not approached the quarterback’s agent about a long-term contract extension. He’s signed through next season.

Last week, however, both coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry offered support to Mayfield by saying they expect Mayfield to be the starter in 2022 and to “bounce back.”

That doesn’t mean the team won’t explore other options at quarterback via trade of free agency during the offseason, but Berry stressed the team’s time with Mayfield gives them faith he’ll rebound next season.

“We know his work ethic,” Berry said. “We know his drive and we have seen him as a talented passer in this league. We are looking forward to him getting healthy and continuing to make improvements. We expect him to bounce back next year.”

Prescott apologizes

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott issued an apology for having claimed that Dallas fans deserved praise for throwing debris from stands at the officiating crew at the end of Sunday’s home playoff loss to the 49ers.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott wrote on Twitter. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”

The 49ers’ 23-17 victory ended in bizarre fashion when Prescott ran with the ball and got tackled as the seconds ticked down. With the Cowboys out of timeouts and needing a touchdown, they quickly assembled at the line of scrimmage in an effort to snap the ball and immediately spike it to stop the clock for one more play. The Cowboys then lost precious seconds when umpire Ramon George pushed his way through its offensive line to pick up the ball and re-spot it. The Cowboys still had just enough time to snap the ball, and the game ended as Prescott spiked it.

As game officials and members of both teams ran off the field at AT&T Stadium, some fans threw items at them, and Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence had to use his helmet to swat aside a water bottle. After the game, Prescott said it was “sad” to think that fans could treat players in that manner.

When a reporter then suggested to the 28-year-old quarterback that the debris was being aimed instead at officials, Prescott said of the fans, “Credit to them, then.”

With a couple of days to reconsider his stance, Prescott took to social media to express contrition.

“I hold the NFL officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs,” he tweeted. “The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”

A spokesman for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Prescott’s apology.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, whose father, Jerry Jones, owns the team, described the fans’ actions as “unfortunate.”

“That’s not the way I see our fans,” Jones said in an appearance Monday on Dallas’s 105.3 The Fan. “I think we’re a class act, and I just think there’s no place for things like that. I understand people being frustrated, but I don’t understand throwing things onto the field where people can get injured.”

Arians fined

The NFL fined Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for slapping one of his own players, safety Andrew Adams, during Sunday’s playoff win over the Eagles.

Arians came off the Buccaneers’ sideline, a few steps onto the field, and struck Adams with his open left hand on the side of Adams’s helmet. Arians’s left elbow also pushed into Adams’s shoulder. Arians said later that he was trying to make certain that Adams would not be penalized for pulling an Eagles player off the pileup of players at the end of a play.

The fine was confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the situation.

Arians said during a news conference Monday that he did not regret his action.

“You can’t pull guys out of a pile,” he said. “We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile. And I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

Arians said during a news conference Wednesday that he will appeal the fine.