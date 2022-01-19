Celtics lose to Hornets at Garden

Dennis Schröder had 24 points and seven assists to lead the Celtics. It was another forgettable night for Jayson Tatum, who made 5 of 19 shots, missed all seven of his 3-point attempts, and committed three turnovers. The Celtics were without Marcus Smart (post-COVID-19 conditioning), Robert Williams (personal reasons), and Aaron Nesmith (ankle).

To do that, though, they will need to find ways to put away the teams that are within reach, and this was a missed opportunity for that, as the Hornets mostly remained in control of their 111-102 win.

The Celtics entered Wednesday night’s game against the Hornets having won five of six games, and in recent days they spoke excitedly about how they were just one short burst from vaulting into the thick of the congested Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Advertisement

Former Celtics guard Terry Rozier had 28 points and 10 assists to lead the Hornets, who made 16 of 39 3-pointers (41 percent).

The Celtics trailed, 86-74, at the start of the fourth quarter before quickly slicing that deficit in half with a Romeo Langford 3-point play and a Josh Richardson 3-pointer.

The Celtics pulled within 88-84 on a Langford free throw, and with Boston shooting the free throw penalty for the final 8 minutes, 40 seconds, it was in good position to keep its surge alive. But timely 3-point shooting was an issue throughout the night, and Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Richardson combined to miss four in a row during a three-minute stretch, allowing the Hornets to extend their lead to 98-88.

The Hornets did their best to give the Celtics a chance, however. After a Miles Bridges fast-break dunk should have essentially put away the game, Charlotte’s players celebrated and allowed an easy dunk at the other end. Then after a timeout, Rozier fired up a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.

Advertisement

An Al Horford 3-pointer pulled Boston within 102-96. LaMelo Ball and Rozier hit consecutive 3-pointers to seemingly put the game away. But then Schröder hit a 3-pointer, Rozier turned the ball over, and Schröder drilled another three, making it 108-102 with 1:14 left.

But Rozier finally put away his former team by drilling a deep, contested 3-pointer with 54.8 seconds to play.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Tatum was fouled on a 3-pointer early in the first quarter, giving him a chance to find an early rhythm at the arc. But he missed one of the foul shots and then struggled through the first half at both ends of the floor. He threw one pass directly to Boston’s bench, and he committed his third foul on an illegal screen just three minutes into the second quarter. After checking back in later, he found himself wide open for a pair of 3-pointers, and he missed them both.

In the first half, he was 3 for 10 overall and 0 for 3 on 3-pointers and did not register an assist. The Celtics were 6 of 21 from beyond the arc in the first half, with several other wide open looks mixed in. When they attacked the rim, they had more success against a below-average Charlotte defense.

▪ With Tatum scuffling and Brown having a decent but hardly dominant first half, Schröder stepped in and kept the Celtics afloat. He went to the break with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, and was generally active at both ends of the court, including battling to keep some offensive rebounds alive.

Advertisement

▪ The end of the first half was a bit of a mess for the Celtics. They had a two-for-one opportunity when they inbounded the ball with 34 seconds left. Instead, the Hornets came up with a steal and a layup and got the two-for-one chance. Schröder answered with a layup, though, to keep it from turning into a disaster.

▪ Grant Williams collected his fourth foul late in the second quarter, so Enes Freedom started the second half along with Horford. Freedom struggles defensively regardless of opponent, but he just wasn’t a good matchup for this quick and athletic Hornets team. He checked out after back-to-back Rozier 3-pointers five minutes into the quarter that stretched a 7-point halftime lead to 16. Williams picked up his fifth foul with two minutes left in the third.

▪ It was former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward’s first game back in Boston since leaving the team to sign with the Hornets in the summer of 2020. He was injured when Charlotte played here last season. Hayward received a mostly warm reaction from the TD Garden fans. Typically, when star players decide to leave a team, as Hayward did, it’s not taken very well. But in the case of Hayward, whose three years in Boston were marred by injuries, including a gruesome broken ankle he suffered just minutes into his first game as a Celtic, there seemed to be some empathy.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.