EMass girls’ basketball: Bishop Fenwick’s Cecilia Kay headlines Players of the Week

Cate Aggouras, Lexington — The senior forward tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in a 57-39 Middlesex win against Belmont, then totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Acton-Boxborough.

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — The junior logged 21 points and nine rebounds in a 49-17 South Shore win over Hull, then posted 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 55-38 victory against Middleborough.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — In a signature 70-66 Catholic Central win over Bishop Feehan, the sophomore forward from Melrose logged 22 points and 20 rebounds. She also contributed 23 points in a 74-29 win against Beverly.