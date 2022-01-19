EMass girls’ basketball: Bishop Fenwick’s Cecilia Kay headlines Players of the Week

Cate Aggouras, Lexington — The senior forward tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in a 57-39 Middlesex win against Belmont, then totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Acton-Boxborough.
Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — The junior logged 21 points and nine rebounds in a 49-17 South Shore win over Hull, then posted 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 55-38 victory against Middleborough.
Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — In a signature 70-66 Catholic Central win over Bishop Feehan, the sophomore forward from Melrose logged 22 points and 20 rebounds. She also contributed 23 points in a 74-29 win against Beverly.
Taina Mair, Brooks — A senior point guard from Dorchester who has committed to Boston College, she stuffed the sheet sheet with 35 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 91-74 ISL win over Nobles.
Kellyn Preira, St. Mary’s — The Spartans picked up three wins against Bishop Fenwick, Cathedral, and Lynn English, with the junior forward averaging 19 points per game.
Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy — A junior, Shehu totaled 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-39 win against Gloucester; Shehu also scored 16 points in a 46-40 victory over KIPP Academy.