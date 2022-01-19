fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Bishop Fenwick’s Cecilia Kay headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Bishop Fenwick’s Cecilia Kay (32) hauled in 20 rebounds, and scored 20 points, in Tuesday's 80-66 win over No. 7 Bishop Feehan in Peabody.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Cate Aggouras, Lexington — The senior forward tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in a 57-39 Middlesex win against Belmont, then totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Acton-Boxborough.

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — The junior logged 21 points and nine rebounds in a 49-17 South Shore win over Hull, then posted 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 55-38 victory against Middleborough.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — In a signature 70-66 Catholic Central win over Bishop Feehan, the sophomore forward from Melrose logged 22 points and 20 rebounds. She also contributed 23 points in a 74-29 win against Beverly.

Taina Mair, Brooks — A senior point guard from Dorchester who has committed to Boston College, she stuffed the sheet sheet with 35 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 91-74 ISL win over Nobles.

Kellyn Preira, St. Mary’s — The Spartans picked up three wins against Bishop Fenwick, Cathedral, and Lynn English, with the junior forward averaging 19 points per game.

Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy — A junior, Shehu totaled 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-39 win against Gloucester; Shehu also scored 16 points in a 46-40 victory over KIPP Academy.

