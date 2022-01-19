NHL expects to finish season on time despite schedule upheaval caused by COVID-19

Despite postponing more than 100 games for coronavirus-related reasons, the NHL is still on track to complete the regular season on time by the end of April. The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 postponed games, keeping the initial target date of April 29 for the end of the regular season. That would allow the traditional 16-team playoffs to begin in early May as originally planned. While it came at the expense of players competing in the Beijing Olympics, the new schedule keeps the top hockey league in the world on pace to award the Stanley Cup before July 1. “We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. After the league and players union agreed to participate in the Olympics, the decision was made in late December to skip the Games in order to get through the 1,312-game season — the most in NHL history. A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens linked to attendance restrictions in Canada … Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers . Orlov was not penalized for the knee-on-knee hit late in regulation of the Capitals’ overtime win Tuesday night. Ehlers was injured on the play and is out indefinitely. Orlov will miss games at Boston on Thursday and against Ottawa on Saturday.

The University of Michigan announced a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Robert Anderson during his nearly four-decade career at the school. The university said 1,050 people will share in the financial settlement, the latest in several large payouts made by American universities following accusations of repeated sexual abuse by employees. Individuals and their attorneys will determine how to split $460 million, with no input from the university, the school said in a statement. An additional $30 million will be set aside for future claims. Board of Regents Chair Jordan Acker said the agreement will resolve all survivor claims. The settlement has to be approved by the board, which is expected to vote at its February meeting, Acker said. It also has to be approved by 98% of claimants and the court overseeing the suits … Wide receiver Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, is transferring to Boston College after three seasons (one as a redshirt) at Maryland, where he primarily played a reserve and special teams role with the Terrapins, catching three passes for 19 yards. Tomlin joins seven other midyear enrollees at BC, including fellow transfer, defensive lineman Regen Terry. Tomlin is the only receiver of the bunch and may have a greater chance to contribute with the Eagles, who have seen receivers Jehlani Galloway, CJ Lewis, and Kobay White enter the transfer portal.

Advertisement

SOCCER

US men to play Panama in Florida

The United States men’s soccer team will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Fla., on March 27 against Panama. The US Soccer Federation said the match will be at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama, 4-0, on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier. Needing only a draw in their finale to qualify, the US lost, 2-1, four days later at Trinidad and Tobago, and the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances was stopped. The US is 4-0 at Exploria, which opened in 2014. This game against Panama is between qualifiers on March 24 at Mexico and March 30 at Costa Rica, where the Americans have nine losses and one draw in qualifying. The Americans lost, 4-0, in their last qualifier at Costa Rica in November 2016, leading to the firing of coach Jurgen Klinsmann and the return of Bruce Arena. The US is second in qualifying with 15 points after eight games, 1 point behind Canada. Mexico and Panama have 14 points each, followed by Costa Rica (9), Jamaica (7), El Salvador (6), and Honduras (3). The Americans play El Salvador on Jan. 27 at Columbus, Ohio, Canada three days later at Hamilton, Ontario, and Honduras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota. The top three nations qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the fourth-place team advances to a one-game playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand … Forward Tim Weah ended a seven-week layoff and put himself in better position to make the US roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, entering in the 68th minute of Lille’s 3-1 win over visiting Lorient in the French league. Weah had not played since Dec. 1 at Rennes, two days before suffering a thigh injury. The 21-year-old has two goals in 18 international appearances, scoring in a Nov. 16 1-1 at Jamaica … Former American forward Joshua Pérez was not on the roster of the El Salvador team coached by his uncle, Hugo Pérez, for training in Indianapolis ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States. Pérez was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams on the US team at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup before switching affiliations.

Advertisement

Tottenham completes late comeback

Tottenham staged the latest-ever comeback to win an English Premier League game, after trailing at Leicester after 94 minutes and 52 seconds. Steven Bergwijn then scored two goals within two minutes to seal a 3-2 win. The previous latest comeback came when Manchester City scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes to beat Queens Park Rangers, 3-2, and clinch the title in May 2012 … Hans-Jürgen “Dixie” Dörner, one of East Germany and Dynamo Dresden’s greatest soccer players, died Tuesday night at 70. Dörner’s family said the former defensive all-rounder had suffered from a long illness. Dörner helped Dynamo to five East German league titles and five East German cups. He also played 100 games for East Germany and helped the country to gold at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal … Former Brazil forward Robinho had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by Italy’s top court. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries, although Robinho risks being arrested if he travels abroad to a country that has an agreement with Italy — nearly 70 nations, including the United States, Argentina, and anywhere in the European Union — and Italy issues an international arrest warrant. Robinho was handed the jail sentence in 2017 for his part in the group sexual assault that took place four years previously, when he was playing for AC Milan. Robinho denied the charges.

Advertisement





Advertisement





Advertisement



