NHL sets new dates for Bruins games postponed because of the pandemic

Updated January 19, 2022, 36 seconds ago
The Bruins have won 22 of their 36 games so far this season.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The NHL on Wednesday announced the makeup dates for nine Bruins games that were postponed because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All games will be broadcast on NESN and The Sports Hub.

Here are the new dates:

Feb. 8: vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Senators, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Senators, 7 p.m.

Feb 21: vs. Avalanche, 1 p.m.

March 21: at Canadiens, 7 p.m.

April 24: at Canadiens, 7 p.m.

