NHL sets new dates for Bruins games postponed because of the pandemic

The Bruins on Wednesday learned the makeup dates for their recent postponed games, including the three dates at TD Garden that were called off in December due to COVID-19 concerns. The first of the Causeway Street makeups will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. vs the Penguins, who were originally slated to play here on Dec. 27.

Two days later, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m, the Hurricanes will be back in town, making up the game that had to be called off on Dec. 21.

The Colorado Avalanche will be in Boston for a 1 p.m. President’s Day matinee on Monday, Feb. 21, the makeup date for the game that was wiped off the board on Dec. 23.