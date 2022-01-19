NHL sets new dates for Bruins games postponed because of the pandemic

The Bruins on Wednesday learned the makeup dates for their recent postponed games, including the three dates at TD Garden that were called off in December due to COVID-19 concerns. The first of the Causeway Street makeups will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. vs the Penguins, who were originally slated to play here on Dec. 27.
Two days later, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m, the Hurricanes will be back in town, making up the game that had to be called off on Dec. 21.
The Colorado Avalanche will be in Boston for a 1 p.m. President’s Day matinee on Monday, Feb. 21, the makeup date for the game that was wiped off the board on Dec. 23.
Tickets designated for the original three dates at the Garden now will serve as admission for each of the three respective makeup games. Example: if you’re holding a ticket for the Dec. 27 game vs. Pittsburgh, that will be your way through the ticket wickets now on Feb. 8.
The March 21 game that was originally to be played here vs. the Canadiens has been shifted to Montreal for that same date. The March 21 tickets here in Boston already were used for the game played here vs. the Habs on Jan. 12.
Also, the Bruins announced five new dates for road games, including makeup dates for three games that were postponed in Ottawa (2) and Montreal (1).
Here is the full schedule of makeup games:
Feb. 8: vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Senators, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Senators, 7 p.m.
Feb 21: vs. Avalanche, 1 p.m.
March 21: at Canadiens, 7 p.m.
April 24: at Canadiens, 7 p.m.
