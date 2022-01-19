Patriots’ Dave Ziegler will reportedly interview for Raiders GM job; Jerod Mayo lines up three interviews

Las Vegas announced Monday evening they had relieved general manager Mike Mayock of his duties. Mayock, who played college football and baseball at Boston College, worked as a broadcaster before getting hired by the Raiders in December 2018.

Others in the mix include Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Bengals scout Trey Brown, and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is set to interview on Friday for the Raiders’ general manager opening, according to NFL Network.

Ziegler was among the organization’s first requests for an interview, with the news emerging prior to confirmation of Mayock’s departure. The 44-year-old Ziegler just finished his ninth season in the Patriots scouting department and first as director of player personnel, having taken over for Nick Caserio last year.

The Raiders also requested to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their opening at head coach. Mayo is scheduled to interview with the Broncos on Wednesday and Texans on a later date as well.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf, too, has drawn interest. The Bears announced Tuesday they had completed their interview with Wolf for their general manager opening.

Wolf, 39, joined New England’s front office in 2020 after spending 14 seasons with the Packers’ player personnel department and two with the Browns. He is expected to interview with the Vikings on Thursday for their general manager opening.

