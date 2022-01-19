Revolution players making their mark on US men’s national team roster

The Revolution’s presence on national teams declined in recent years, though the team reached finals in the 2014 MLS Cup and ‘16 US Open Cup. Now, two members of the Revolution roster — midfielder Sebastian Lletget and goalkeeper Matt Turner — are taking on key roles in World Cup qualifying; defender Henry Kessler made his first start in a 1-0 US win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last month; and left back DeJuan Jones received his first call up this month.

“I think it sends out a positive message about where the club’s at and where the club’s going,” Lletget said in a Zoom call Wednesday. “You have quality players wanting to be at one certain club. Obviously, they’ve had success there and they’ve shown what they can do on an individual standpoint and as a collective. I think it only sends a really good message.”

Lletget, Jones, and Turner are participating in the US camp in Phoenix, Ariz., while the Revolution practice in Foxborough. They will join the Revolution when the team opens training camp in Los Angeles next week.

Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena made Lletget his first off-season signing, but Lletget has yet to arrive in Boston.

“I’ve always been a West Coast guy,” Lletget said. “I’ve been to Europe and I’ve lived there for many years [playing for West Ham United] but I haven’t done that in a while, going out of my comfort zone, especially. It’s going to be really interesting but I’m looking forward to it.”

Having national teamers in the lineup can be a sign of a strength. But part of the Revolution’s success in roster-building has been adding Gustavo Bou (Argentina) and league MVP Carles Gil (Spain), from World Cup champion contending countries. Bou and Gil perform at high levels, and should be consistently available, since they will not receive callups. Adam Buksa, the Revolution’s leading scorer last season, has been a similarly effective acquistion, and has progressed to become a World Cup candidate for Poland, should it defeat Russia in a playoff.

“I think it says a lot about the direction this club has been heading over the past few seasons,” Turner said. “So, it’s nice to see familiar faces here at camp and I’m really pleased for Sebastian, he’s been involved with the national team, but to see DeJuan here and see the way that he can learn a little bit more about the game.

“It’s a little bit higher tempo, a little bit stronger tackles, and he’s done a really great job of adapting to it all and he’s a player that’s eager to learn. And he’s a player that’s eager to learn. So, it’s been really great to have familiar faces here, and I think that Revolution, fans should be excited about it.”

US coach Gregg Berhalter has inserted Jones at left back, supporting Lletget on the left wing, and the pairing could provide a preview of how they will be deployed with the Revolution.

“The first impression couldn’t be any better,” Lletget said of Jones. “You can tell how hard-working he is. I’m actually really happy for him because he’s had a really good camp so far. I think he’s really shown Gregg what his qualities are, his skill level, the intensity he plays at. Even for me it’s been kind of nice, knowing that if I play on that sort of left side of midfield attacking role, he’s probably going to be on that side as well, from my understanding. We’re kind of already creating that chemistry a little bit and kind of knowing his strengths. It’s been a really good experience for the both of us.”

The Jones-Lletget combination could extend to national team matches.

“I feel like I’ve been a great fit here,” Jones said. “Obviously, they ask a lot of the wingbacks in their system. My ability to get up and down the field and my delivery in the box is good. To be playing with these teammates that I have now, it’s awesome. These guys are some of the top players in MLS, so it’s been great. Gregg has just told me that I’ve surpassed the expectations they had for me coming in, so that’s really good to hear.”