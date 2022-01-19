Sisters Maddie and Julia Krepelka combine to lift Arlington girls’ hockey over Winchester

Playing together on the first line, the Krepelka sisters combined for four goals to spark fourth-ranked Arlington past No. 7 Winchester, 5-2, in a Middlesex League girls’ hockey clash Wednesday night at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

Their love for the game and sisterly competition pays dividends on the ice.

Every day after school, Maddie and Julia Krepelka drive home and shoot pucks in their garage before practice or a game.

Julia, a freshman left wing, opened the scoring after she collected a stretch pass from sophomore defenseman Riley Broughton, shooting past three defenders. The puck bounced on its side twice, hopping into the net just inside the far post.

Maddie, a junior center, took over the game from that point forward, scoring the next three goals for the Spy Ponders (7-1-1). In completing the hat trick, she jumped around a defender to enter the zone with possession before getting taken down. She regained control of the puck and fired a shot, collected her own rebound, and placed the follow-up chance short side under the glove of Winchester sophomore goalie Molly Hillier.

“[Julia] got the goal from the blue line and the next couple shifts, I knew that I had to put one in the net because she can’t have more goals than me,” said Maddie Krepelka. “It’s really been great growing up with [Julia] playing so close to me.”

The sisters, who play alongside senior captain Gabriella Russo, generated a number of chances and moved the puck at a frantic pace, helping the Spy Ponders generate 36 shots on goal.

“We share a brain, so I know where to put it,” said Julia Krepelka. “It’s less competitive, knowing that I’m going to be like her when I’m older. I spend most of my days with her, so it’s less like fighting sisters and more working together.”

“I liked our offense,” said Arlington coach Jeff Mead. “Our top two lines did well, they turned in a lot of offense and got a lot of rebounds and obviously Maddie Krepelka came to play today.

“I told her that she’s one of the best players in the league, if not the best player in our league, so she’s got to keep her cool. She did a good job of moving the puck and played smart. It was a good two points.”

Arlington senior captain Grace Corsetti anchored the defense, hitting outlet passes in transition and clearing pucks off the line when Winchester accumulated zone time.

Freshman Georgia Costello and junior Annie Ettenhofer each scored and contributed an assist for Winchester (7-1).

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 2, Methuen/Tewksbury 1 — Senior Cailey Ryan scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 44 seconds remaining, lifting A-B (7-1) to a MVC/DCL Large win at Methuen High School. Sophomore Erin Gamble scored the first goal and sophomore Claire Burkowski earned the win in net.

Braintree 5, Natick 4 — Senior Maddie Burchill (2 goals) scored the overtime winner, and sophomore Savanna Littlewood added two goals to lead the Wamps (7-2-1) to a Bay State Conference victory over the Redhawks at Zaputas Rink.

Hingham 6, Plymouth 2 — A hat trick from Abbey Kennedy powered Harborwomen (6-4) past their Patriot League opponent at Pilgrim Arena.

Medfield/Norton 1, Franklin 0 — Freshman Lilly Shaughnessy’s overtime goal secured the nonleague win for the Warriors (5-4) at the Boch Ice Center.

Cape Cod 5, Old Rochester 2 — Eighth-grader Gaby Bassett scored twice, leading the Furies (5-1-1) to a Cape & Islands win at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Eighth-grader Samantha Clarke, junior Emily Underhill and senior Julia Weiner also scored.

Norwood 5, Milton 1 — Senior Marissa Cataldo, junior Molly Federico, junior Jenna Naumann, senior Caeli Reed, and freshman Molly Cataldo all scored in a nonleague win at the Skating Club of Boston for the No. 18 Mustangs (8-0).

Peabody 4, Newburyport 1 — Sophomore Catie Kampersal scored twice, freshman Sarah Powers scored and added an assist, and freshman Ava Buckley notched three assists in a Northeast Hockey League win at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink for the No. 14 Tanners (6-2-1).

St. Mary’s 4, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Junior Maggie Pierce (Melrose) scored twice, and junior captain Jenna Chaplain and eighth-grader Julia Lambert (Wilmington) each added a tally in a nonleague win at Connery Rink for the No. 8 Spartans (5-2-2). “I was really impressed with the maturity of the team,” said St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca. “Our team has to grow with confidence. I was really impressed tonight, especially with our first two periods.” The Spartans ability to get pucks in deep helped the team convert on its chances.

Woburn 5, Gloucester 0 — Maddie Soderquist netted a hat trick, leading the No. 10 Tanners (6-2-1) to a nonleague win at O’Brien Arena.

Sarah Barber, Ethan McDowell, Joseph Pohoryles, and Vitoria Pojoe contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.