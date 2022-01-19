WR Dino Tomlin, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s son, transfers to BC

The Boston area just got a new big-name receiver. He’s not playing for the Patriots, though. (Well, not yet, anyway.)
Dino Tomlin, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, is transferring to Boston College.
The school announced Tomlin’s enrollment on Wednesday after the junior transferred from the University of Maryland, where he spent his first three (one as a redshirt) college seasons.
The three-star prospect primarily played in a reserve and special teams role with the Terrapins, catching three passes for 19 yards in two seasons of action.
Tomlin, who played his high school ball at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, was the No. 131 wide receiver in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings.
He joins seven other midyear enrollees for the team, including fellow transfer defensive lineman Regen Terry. Tomlin is the only receiver of the bunch and may have a greater chance to contribute with the Eagles, who have seen receivers Jehlani Calloway, CJ Lewis and Kobay White all enter the transfer portal.