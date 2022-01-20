Author readings around Boston Jan. 23-29

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Nadifa Mohamed (”The Fortune Men”) is in conversation with Dinaw Mengestu at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jacquelyn Mitchard (”The Good Son”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alafair Burke (”Find Me”) and Hank Phillippi Ryan (”Her Perfect Life”) read at 7 p.m. at Morrill Memorial Library.
TUESDAY
William Dalrymple (”The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire”) reads at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for nonmembers) . . . Joanna Schaffhausen (”Last Seen Alive”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sequoia Nagamatsu (”How High We Go in the Dark”) is in conversation With Chaya Bhuvaneswar at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Christopher Golden (”Road of Bones”) is in conversation with Jennifer McMahon at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
WEDNESDAY
Seth C. Bruggeman (”Lost on the Freedom Trail: The National Park Service and Urban Renewal in Postwar Boston”) is in conversation with Michael Creasey at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . John Darnielle (”Devil House”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book to be picked up at the event) . . . Tochi Onyebuchi (”Goliath”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Marie Rutkoski (”Real Easy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (”Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting: She Said Young Readers Edition”) are in conversation with Michael Barbaro at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Tomiko Brown-Nagin (”Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality”) is in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for nonmembers) . . . Erica Hoke (”Infertility Success: Stories of Help and Hope for Your Journey”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.
THURSDAY
Andrea Wang (”The Nian Monster”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Leonard Mlodinow (”Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Darcie Little Badger (”A Snake Falls to Earth”) is in conversation with Jordan Ifueko at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Thrity Umrigar (”Honor”) is in conversation with Ellen Barry at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
FRIDAY
Habiba Ibrahim (”Black Age: Oceanic Lifespans and the Time of Black Life”) is in conversation with Nicole King at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Tomiko Brown-Nagin (”Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality”) is in conversation with Randall Kennedy at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sara Freeman (”Tides”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Christopher Minor (”Lily’s Grooves”), Jamie A. Swenson and Emilie Boon (”We Want Snow: A Wintry Chant”), and Josh Crute (”Hornswoggled!: A Wacky Words Whodunit”) read at 4 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Susan J. Cohen (”Journeys from There to Here: Stories of Immigrant Trials, Triumphs, and Contributions”) is in conversation with Gazmend Kapllani and Ronnie Millar at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.