‘Frida: Immersive Dream’ heading to Boston next month

“Imagine being shrunk into a microscopic level and being immersed in an artwork,” said Vicente Fusco, an associate producer at Lighthouse Immersive. “People get a chance to feel art in a different way. Not only in a visual sense, but you get a feeling that you’re actually having an experience on its own, and the whole ‘Frida’ world fit perfectly within the scope.”

The Kahlo show, like the Van Gogh , will feature the digital projections of Massimiliano Siccardi and a musical score by Luca Longobardi, with Vittorio Guidotti as art director.

In the wake of Van Gogh’s starry nights comes the dark, magical, folk art-inflected world of Mexican artist and icon Frida Kahlo. Lighthouse Immersive, the Toronto-based company behind “Immersive Van Gogh,” is bringing “Frida: Immersive Dream,” to Boston next month. The exhibit will open Feb. 10 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston at the Castle and run through May 8.

The daughter of a Mexican mother and German father who was a respected photographer, Kahlo was born on July 6, 1907, in the Coyoacán neighborhood of Mexico City. She contracted polio as a girl and, at age 18, suffered a bus accident and life-changing injuries, including a broken spinal column. While bedridden, she began to paint to fill the hours. “I paint myself because I am often alone, and I am the subject I know best,” she once said.

"Frida: Immersive Dream" features some of Frida Kahlo's most popular works, including “The Two Fridas.” Michael Brosilow/Lighthouse Immersive

Of her 143 paintings, 55 are self-portraits. Among them: “The Two Fridas” (1939), “The Wounded Deer” (1946), and “Diego and I” (1949), which also features her husband, painter Diego Rivera. All three paintings will appear in “Frida: Immersive Dream,” along with photographs of Kahlo at different ages and images that helped shape her view of the world. The announcement of “Frida: Immersive Dream” followed the record-smashing sale of “Diego and I,” which went for $34.9 million at Sotheby’s in mid-November — making it the most expensive Latin American artwork ever sold at auction.

Kahlo died in 1954 at the age of 47. In 2002, Salma Hayek portrayed the pioneering, unibrowed artist in the movie “Frida,” directed by Julie Taymor.

Fusco said the decision to spotlight Kahlo was “pretty much … unanimous.”

“Kahlo lived her life as one giant journey of exploration, and her art mirrored that journey,” Lighthouse Immersive producer Svetlana Dvoretsky said in a press release. “Our goal is to give our viewers more than an examination of her work; we also hope they will leave with a richer understanding of the smart, complex woman who created these timeless masterpieces.”

In addition to Boston, the producers will bring “Frida” to six other major cities across North America this year.

“We’ve tried to take over these amazing spaces that either have an iconic or a historic value within the city,” Fusco said. “That, to us, is important because it makes it unique.”

Tickets to “Frida: Immersive Dream” can be purchased at immersive-frida.com.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.