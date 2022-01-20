Have an old Colonial on the South Shore in need of renovation? HGTV is casting for a new season

“Does your home have a unique colonial story or fascinating history?” the casting call reads. “Do you love your home’s old charm but would love to see it restored and preserved to its original form?”

“Houses With History,” an HGTV and High Noon Entertainment series, is looking for homeowners within 30 miles of Plymouth who have an antique or Colonial home in need of renovation.

HGTV is casting for a historical home renovation show, and production is looking for New England homeowners on the South Shore.

Production is in search of homes built prior to 1900, and homeowners will need an existing renovation budget of at least $125,000, which will be used by HGTV’s design team for the improvements, according to the announcement. Renovations will focus on five to six spaces in each home, and homeowners must be willing to vacate during the remodel.

The application, which the announcement links to, asks all the personal questions: What do you love about your home? What do you dislike? Any “must have” projects or elements? It also asks homeowners to talk about their connection to their homes, as well as hobbies and family activities. It asks for photos and walk-through videos, too.

“Houses With History” follows Plympton couple Mike Lemieux and Jen MacDonald, plus carpenter Rich Soares, as they look to restore historic homes around Plymouth. Lemieux and MacDonald own the Plympton-based renovation business Full Circle Homes. Lemieux is a historian and MacDonald is a designer.

The first season aired on Sept. 29, 2021, and the six-episode season featured homes in Plympton, Plymouth, Pembroke, Kingston, Duxbury, Marshfield, Middleborough, Carver, West Barnstable, Sandwich, and Bourne.





