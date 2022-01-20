Local bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 16

2. To Paradise Hanya Yanagihara Doubleday

3. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

5. Something to Hide Elizabeth George Viking

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

7. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

8. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

9. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

10. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

Advertisement

2. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin Harper

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

5. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

8. Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times Katherine May Riverhead Books

9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

Advertisement

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

7. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

10. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays Joan Didion FSG

9. Healing After Loss: Daily Meditations for Working Through Grief Martha W. Hickman Morrow

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 16. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.