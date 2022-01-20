Rage Against the Machine backs out of Boston Calling 2022

Boston Calling announced on Thursday that Rage Against the Machine would no longer be headlining its 2022 music festival. The band postponed all shows on the first leg its upcoming tour, including the May 27-29 Boston festival. The Rage the Machine tour will now begin on July 9 in Wisconsin, according to a post on the band’s Twitter page.

Boston Calling, which is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, will announce its full lineup of performers on Friday at 10 a.m., according to a news release. The lineup includes previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, as well as HAIM, Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, EARTHGANG, KennyHoopla, Celisse, and Sudan Archives.

